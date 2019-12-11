Panoráma

Greta Thunberg az év embere a Time magazinnál

Greta Thunberg klímaaktivistát választotta az év emberének a Time magazin.
ÚJ SZÓ ONLINE

2019. december 11. 14:40

Greta Thunberg
- TASR-felvétel

A lap indoklásában azt írta, hogy 2019 volt az az év, amikor a klímaválság előtérbe került és már nem csak egyfajta politikai háttérzaj.

És senki sem tett ezért többet, mint Greta Thunberg.

