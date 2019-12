Trump finoman megfenyegette Kim Dzsong Unt

Az amerikai elnök szerint Kim Dzsong Un „túlságosan okos és túlságosan is sokat veszíthet”, ha ellenségesen viselkedik.

Kim Jong Un is too smart and has far too much to lose, everything actually, if he acts in a hostile way. He signed a strong Denuclearization Agreement with me in Singapore. He does not want to void his special relationship with the President of the United States or interfere.... https://t.co/THfOjfB2uE