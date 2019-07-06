Külföld

Megkeresztelték Archie-t, Harry herceg és Meghan hercegné kisfiát

Windsor | Egy zárt körű szertartás keretén belül szombaton megkeresztelték Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsort, Harry herceg és Meghan Markle kisfiát.
2019. július 6. 18:31

- TASR-felvétel

A hercegi pár fotókat is közölt az eseményről Instagram-oldalán.

II. Erzsébet királyné nem vett részt a keresztelőn, melyet a windsori kastély kápolnájában tartottak, mivel más hivatalos elfoglaltsága akadt.

A BBC szerint a szertartáson 25 meghívott vett részt, a meghívott személyek listáját azonban szintén nem hozták nyilvánosságra. Ráadásul a hercegi pár egyelőre nem árulta el a keresztszülők nevét sem.

Íme a friss képek a kis Archie-ról:

This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal

