Manchester City–Arsenal focirangadó a képernyőn
2019. február 3. 08:09
9.00 – EUROSPORT 2: Szánkó-Vk
10.15 – EUROSPORT 1: Alpesi sí-Vk, férfi-óriásműlesiklás, Ga-Pa
10.45 – EUROSPORT 2: Szánkó-Vk
11.00 – DIGISPORT 5, DIGISPORT 2 (magyar): Huahini női tenisztorna, döntő
11.45 – STV 2, ČT SPORT, EUROSPORT 2: Sílövő junior-vb, női 10 km üldözéses
12.00 – M4 SPORT: Rövidpályás gyorskorcsolya-Vk, Drezda
12.00 – DIGISPORT 1 (szlovák): Villarreal–Espanyol spanyol bajnoki focimeccs
12.00 – EUROSPORT 1: Északi összetett-Vk, Klingenthal
12.15 – ARENA SPORT 1: Excelsior–Feyenoord holland bajnoki focimeccs
12.30 – DIGISPORT 3 (szlovák), DIGISPORT 1 (magyar): SPAL–Torino olasz bajnoki focimeccs
13.00 – EUROSPORT 2: Szánkó-Vk, csapatváltó, Altenberg
13.15 – EUROSPORT 1: Alpesi sí-Vk, férfi-óriásműlesiklás, 2. futam
13.30 – DIGISPORT 2 (szlovák): St. Johnstone–Celtic skót bajnoki focimeccs
13.45 – EUROSPORT 2: Sznúker, Német Masters, döntő, Berlin
14.00 – STV 2: B. Bystrica–Zvolen hoki Tipsport Liga-mérkőzés, Winter Classic
14.00 – NOVA SPORT 2: Darts The Masters, Milton Keynes
14.30 – DIGISPORT 5, DIGISPORT 3 (magyar): Szentpétervári női tenisztorna, döntő
14.30 – ARENA SPORT 1: PSV Eindhoven–Sittard holland bajnoki focimeccs
15.00 – EUROSPORT 1: Északi összetett-Vk, Klingenthal
15.00 – DIGISPORT 3 (szlovák), DIGISPORT 1 (magyar): Udinese–Fiorentina foci Serie A-meccs
15.00 – DIGISPORT 4: SPÍLER 1: Leicester–Manchester United angol bajnoki focimeccs
15.00 – DIGISPORT 2 (magyar): Genoa–Sassuolo foci Serie A-meccs
15.00 – NOVA SPORT 1: Nimes– Montpellier francia bajnoki focimeccs
15.30 – DIGISPORT 1 (szlovák), SPORT 1 (magyar): Augsburg– Mainz német bajnoki focimeccs
15.30 – EUROSPORT 1: Síugró-Vk, Oberstdorf
16.15 – DIGISPORT 2 (szlovák), SPÍLER 2: Real Betis–Atlético Madrid spanyol bajnoki focimeccs
17.00 – DIGISPORT 3 (magyar): St. Étienne–Strasbourg francia bajnoki focimeccs
17.00 – SPORT 2 (cseh): Breszt–Metz női kézilabda BL-mérkőzés
17.20 – ČT SPORT: Sparta Praha–Plzeň cseh bajnoki hokimeccs
17.30 – DIGISPORT 2 (magyar): Fehérvár–Salzburg osztrák bajnoki hokimeccs
17.30 – DIGISPORT 4, SPÍLER 1: Manchester City–Arsenal angol bajnoki focimeccs
18.00 – M4 SPORT: Zalaegerszeg–Győr NB II-es focimeccs
18.00 – DIGISPORT 3 (szlovák), DIGISPORT 1 (magyar): Internazionale–Bologna foci Serie A-meccs
18.00 – DIGISPORT 1 (szlovák), SPORT 1 (magyar): Stuttgart– Freiburg német bajnoki focimeccs
18.30 – DIGISPORT 2 (szlovák), SPÍLER 2: Eibar–Girona spanyol bajnoki focimeccs
18.30 – SPORT 2 (magyar): Sporting–Benfica portugál bajnoki focimeccs
18.30 – NOVA SPORT 1: Washington–Boston hoki NHL-meccs
19.45 – EUROSPORT 1: Sznúker, Német Masters, döntő, Berlin
20.00 – SPÍLER 1: Carolina–Calgary jégkorong NHL-meccs
20.05 – NOVA SPORT 2: Milton Keynes-i dartsverseny
20.30 – DIGISPORT 1 (szlovák, magyar): AS Roma–AC Milan olasz bajnoki focimeccs
20.45 – DIGISPORT 2 (szlovák), SPÍLER 2: Real Madrid–Alavés spanyol bajnoki focimeccs
21.10 – NOVA SPORT 1: Lyon–PSG francia bajnoki focimeccs
21.10 – ARENA SPORT 1: Boca Juniors–Godoy Cruz argentin bajnoki focimeccs
22.30 – EUROSPORT 2: San Juan-i kerékpárverseny
23.20 – ARENA SPORT 1: Racing–Huracán argentin bajnoki focimeccs
23.50 – SPORT 1 (cseh, magyar): LA Rams–New England amerikaifoci NFL-meccs, Super Bowl
