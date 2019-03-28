VIDEÓ: Keanu Reeves gépe kényszerleszállást hajtott végre, a színész nyugtatta meg a pánikoló utasokat
Egy a reptéren készült videón az látszik, hogy a színész higgadtan elmagyarázza, hogy most mi a legfontosabb teendő. Hogy például legalább három órába telik, mire megkapják majd a csomagjaikat, viszont egy órán belül ott lehet egy busz, és elviheti őket Los Angelesbe.
keanu got stranded somewhere in california and had to take a bus instead of a plane and some guy filmed the entire experience and i am BEGGING yall to watch this pic.twitter.com/I1TmLOEYiK— ᴄ ᴀ ᴛ (@keanusgf) 2019. március 24.
Sokan úgy döntöttek ezután, hogy inkább hagyják a poggyászaikat, és csatlakoznak Reeveshez a buszon. Az út pedig igazán szórakoztató volt, megint csak a színésznek köszönhetően - írja a HVG.
Hey everyone- There’s been a lot of attention about a recent story I posted about an “adventure“ on a minibus with one of the great humanitarians (and fav actors) of our time. I don’t have anything to add other than that all the passengers were incredibly kind and lovely people, including the folks who took care of us in Bakersfield, CA. Perhaps though, with all this attention we can do some good. In the spirit of what a generous person Mr. Reeves is here are a few charities that you might consider donating to (if you don’t already). If you do have copies of the video (news outlets:), please attach links to these charities alongside them. Maybe we do a little good. 🙏 I posted direct links in my stories so you can easily click to each of these. 🚐🌴🦄💛 Song: It’s Such a Pretty World Today / Wynn Stewart #itssuchaprettyworldtoday www.sickkidsfoundation.com www.standuptocancer.org www.scorefund.org www.wildlifewaystation.org www.coachart.org/get-involved www.coachart.org www.stjude.org www.cityofhope.org/giving
