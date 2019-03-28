VIDEÓ: Keanu Reeves gépe kényszerleszállást hajtott végre, a színész nyugtatta meg a pánikoló utasokat

Egy a reptéren készült videón az látszik, hogy a színész higgadtan elmagyarázza, hogy most mi a legfontosabb teendő. Hogy például legalább három órába telik, mire megkapják majd a csomagjaikat, viszont egy órán belül ott lehet egy busz, és elviheti őket Los Angelesbe.

keanu got stranded somewhere in california and had to take a bus instead of a plane and some guy filmed the entire experience and i am BEGGING yall to watch this pic.twitter.com/I1TmLOEYiK