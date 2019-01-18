Utazz

Luxushajóval utazna? Itt a legjobb hajók toplistája

Megjelent Members' Choice Awards díjazottjainak listája, melyből kiderül, melyek 2019 legjobb hajói, tematikusan, kategóriákra bontva. A legtöbb díjat a Celebrity, illetve a Royal Caribbean vihette haza – írta a cruiseline.com.
2019. január 18. 01:16

Legjobb hajó

1.  Symphony of the Seas 4.52 / 5

2. Allure of the Seas - 4.32 / 5

3. Carnival Dream - 4.48 / 5

4. Carnival Breeze - 4.47 / 5

5. Disney Dream - 4.45 / 5

 

Legjobb új hajó

1 Symphony of the Seas 4.52 / 5

2. Celebrity Edge - 4.28 / 5

3. Carnival Horizon - 4.28 / 5

4. MSC Seaview - 4.24 / 5

5. Norwegian Bliss - 4.20 / 5

 

Legnagyobb javulást elért hajó

1 Carnival Fantasy +.70

2. Carnival Paradise - +.66

3. Carnival Conquest - +.64

4. Carnival Sensation - +.64

5. Anthem of the Seas - +.62

 

Hajóminőség

1 Disney Cruise Line 4.53 / 5

2. Celebrity Cruises - 4.51 / 5

3. Viking Ocean Cruises - 4.49 / 5

4. Cunard - 4.47 / 5

5. Oceania Cruises - 4.46 / 5

 

 

Legjobb gyerekprogramok

1 Carnival Cruise Line 4.00 / 5

2. Royal Caribbean - 3.96 / 5

3. Disney Cruise Line - 3.94 / 5

4. Princess Cruises - 3.71 / 5

5. Celebrity Cruises - 3.63 / 5

 

Legjobb fedélzeti programok

1 Royal Caribbean 4.06 / 5

2. Carnival Cruise Line - 4.04 / 5

3. Disney Cruise Line - 3.97 / 5

4. Celebrity Cruises - 3.96 / 5

5. Cunard - 3.87 / 5

 

Legjobb fedélzeti vendéglátás

1 Celebrity Cruises 4.32 / 5

2. Disney Cruise Line - 4.25 / 5

3. Holland America Line - 4.22 / 5

4. Oceania Cruises - 4.22 / 5

5. Viking Ocean Cruises - 4.21 / 5

 

Legjobb kabinok

1 Celebrity Cruises 4.44 / 5

2. Disney Cruise Line - 4.41 / 5

3. Royal Caribbean - 4.36 / 5

4. Cunard - 4.36 / 5

5. Viking Ocean Cruises - 4.35 / 5

 

 Legjobb fedélzeti szórakoztatás

1 Royal Caribbean 4.15 / 5

2. Carnival Cruise Line - 4.12 / 5

3. Disney Cruise Line - 4.03 / 5

4. Celebrity Cruises - 4.02 / 5

5. Princess Cruises - 3.95 / 5

 

Legjobb szerviz

1 Celebrity Cruises 4.61 / 5

2. Disney Cruise Line - 4.57 / 5

3. Royal Caribbean - 4.56 / 5

4. Holland America - 4.54 / 5

5. Cunard - 4.52 / 5

