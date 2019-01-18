Luxushajóval utazna? Itt a legjobb hajók toplistája
2019. január 18. 01:16
Legjobb hajó
1. Symphony of the Seas 4.52 / 5
2. Allure of the Seas - 4.32 / 5
3. Carnival Dream - 4.48 / 5
4. Carnival Breeze - 4.47 / 5
5. Disney Dream - 4.45 / 5
Legjobb új hajó
1 Symphony of the Seas 4.52 / 5
2. Celebrity Edge - 4.28 / 5
3. Carnival Horizon - 4.28 / 5
4. MSC Seaview - 4.24 / 5
5. Norwegian Bliss - 4.20 / 5
Legnagyobb javulást elért hajó
1 Carnival Fantasy +.70
2. Carnival Paradise - +.66
3. Carnival Conquest - +.64
4. Carnival Sensation - +.64
5. Anthem of the Seas - +.62
Hajóminőség
1 Disney Cruise Line 4.53 / 5
2. Celebrity Cruises - 4.51 / 5
3. Viking Ocean Cruises - 4.49 / 5
4. Cunard - 4.47 / 5
5. Oceania Cruises - 4.46 / 5
Legjobb gyerekprogramok
1 Carnival Cruise Line 4.00 / 5
2. Royal Caribbean - 3.96 / 5
3. Disney Cruise Line - 3.94 / 5
4. Princess Cruises - 3.71 / 5
5. Celebrity Cruises - 3.63 / 5
Legjobb fedélzeti programok
1 Royal Caribbean 4.06 / 5
2. Carnival Cruise Line - 4.04 / 5
3. Disney Cruise Line - 3.97 / 5
4. Celebrity Cruises - 3.96 / 5
5. Cunard - 3.87 / 5
Legjobb fedélzeti vendéglátás
1 Celebrity Cruises 4.32 / 5
2. Disney Cruise Line - 4.25 / 5
3. Holland America Line - 4.22 / 5
4. Oceania Cruises - 4.22 / 5
5. Viking Ocean Cruises - 4.21 / 5
Legjobb kabinok
1 Celebrity Cruises 4.44 / 5
2. Disney Cruise Line - 4.41 / 5
3. Royal Caribbean - 4.36 / 5
4. Cunard - 4.36 / 5
5. Viking Ocean Cruises - 4.35 / 5
Legjobb fedélzeti szórakoztatás
1 Royal Caribbean 4.15 / 5
2. Carnival Cruise Line - 4.12 / 5
3. Disney Cruise Line - 4.03 / 5
4. Celebrity Cruises - 4.02 / 5
5. Princess Cruises - 3.95 / 5
Legjobb szerviz
1 Celebrity Cruises 4.61 / 5
2. Disney Cruise Line - 4.57 / 5
3. Royal Caribbean - 4.56 / 5
4. Holland America - 4.54 / 5
5. Cunard - 4.52 / 5
Kérjük a kommentelőket, hogy tartózkodjanak az olyan kommentek megírásától, melyek mások személyiségi jogait sérthetik. Egyben felhívjuk figyelmüket, hogy a kommentekhez tartozó IP címeket a rendszer elraktározza.