VIDEÓ: Meg akartak hajolni Meghan hercegné előtt, a reakciójára nem számítottak
A hercegnő a One Young World a világ fiatal szószólóit tömörítő szervezet találkozójának díszvendége volt, és egyedül érkezett a gálára.
A lila Babaton ruhában érkező hercegnőt a színpadon köszöntötték. Az őt színpadra szólító hölgy meg akart hajolni az előkelőség előtt, Meghan Markle azonban ezt határozottan elutasította és így egy szenvedélyes öleléssel köszöntötték egymást.
Pozrite si tento príspevok na Instagrame
#New Meghan with one of the co founders of One Young World, Kate Robertson! The man is the other founder, David Jones 💜 . . The Duchess arrived at the @oneyoungworld opening ceremony that is taking place at the Royal Albert Hall for its 10th anniversary👑! She is attending in her capacity as Vice President for The Queen's Commonwealth Trust joining world leaders and activists to celebrate the youth of today as they tackle some of the world’s greatest problems. . . @SussexRoyal said that the Duchess “is proud to attend as Vice President of The Queens Commonwealth Trust and to continue her long-standing commitment to this very important summit.” Meghan, as most of you know was a counsellor for One Young World long before she met Harry. She attended their previous summits held in Dublin 2014 and Ottawa 2016 🇨🇮🇨🇦. . . . #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #royalfamily #britishroyals #royals #oyw #oneyoungworld #princeharry. - #regrann
Meghan mindent megtesz, hogy ne csináljanak a feltétlenül szükségesnél nagyobb felhajtást körülötte, és minden helyzetben arra törekszik, hogy a lehető legtermészetesebb legye.
(glamour)
