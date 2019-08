Egyszerre várt gyereket kilenc ápolónő – közös fotón az összes baba!

View this post on Instagram

Oh baby! That's a lot of babies 🍼 Nine nurses who work together and were pregnant together have now become mothers together. The women, who work in the labor unit at Maine Medical Center in Portland, all had due dates between April and July. They went viral in March when the hospital posted a photo of the expecting mothers. New mom Lonnie Soucie said that the moms were all friends before this experience and this has brought them even closer. "We check in with each other daily, even if it's at 3 a.m.," Soucie said. The babies range in age from 3 weeks to 3½ months. ➡️ Swipe to see their pregnancy photo (📸: Carly Murray Photography and Maine Medical Center/Facebook)