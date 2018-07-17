Videó: Így ég egy méregdrága Lamborghini

A felvételen látható Lamborghini Huracan Performante, valamint a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder tulajdonosai épp a Goldrush Rally nevű rendezvényről tartottak hazafelé, amikor megálltak tankolni az amerikai Saint Louis városában. Már beálltak a benzinkúthoz, amikor egy hatalmas tűzgömb tört fel az egyik autóból. Azt nem tudták, melyik kocsiból jöhetnek a lángok, ehelyett gyorsan átrohantak az út túloldalára. Az egész esetről a Gallardo tulajdonosa készített felvételeket, amit meg is osztott Instagram-oldalán.
Mire a rendőrök és a tűzoltók a helyszínre értek, a Hurracan Performante már teljesen kiégett.
Yes, that was myself and my friend with the two Lamborghinis at the gas station last night. We were out driving for a bit and I needed to go get gas. The blue Lamborghini pulled up right behind me. He decided to go in to get us waters and while I was trying to pay for my gas at the pump there was a card error, so I also went inside. As soon as we walked in, we saw a massive fireball out the window. We all ran out of the gas station to the other side of the road. At this point, we had no idea what happened or who’s car(s) were on fire. We dialed 911 and when the fire was out you could see that his car was completely burned down, ours just covered in ash. While talking to police and firefighters a man ran up and said he saw what happened. He was recording the cars to show his friends and caught a guy driving off with a gas pump still in his car. The pump sprayed fuel directly into the Huracan’s engine bay and it instantly ignited. Police found the guy that did it and everything will be taken care of. Just thankful we all got away safe and it didn’t escalate into a bigger fire. Video of the van - swipe left
A baleset azonban nem a Lamborghinik hibája miatt történt. A parker.exotics nevű Instagram-felhasználó ugyanis készített egy felvételt a tűz előtti pillanatról. Ezen pedig jól látszik, egy Chrysler úgy indul el, hogy a töltőcső még a kocsiban van. Ahogy kiszakította azt a helyéről, az üzemanyagot egyenesen az ott álló Lamborghini forró motorterére spriccelte. A rendőrök elfogták a Chrysler sofőrjét. (Lapozz a felvételért.)
