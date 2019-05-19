Hoppá

VIDEÓ: Eddig nem látott képekkel emlékezett meg a hercegi pár tavalyi esküvőjéről

Harry herceg és Meghan Markle pontosan egy éve házasodtak össze Windsorban. A hercegi pár ma az Instagramon eddig még soha nem látott képeket tett közzé ebből az alkalomból. A családi albumból származó, nem hivatalos fotók magukért beszélnek.
2019. május 19. 16:43

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton/Joe Short (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Ráadásul egyéves évfordulójukat már újdonsült szülőkként ünnepelhetik:

